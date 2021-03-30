Black Sadi Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Black Sadi is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on the Red Prime App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Kajal Tiwari. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Red Prime app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 30 March 2021. Black Sadi All Episodes web series is directed by Avinash Giri. Rajesh Kushvaha is the producer of the web series. Red Prime is a new web series and movies OTT platform like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around a woman who wear black sadi (Nisha), who lives alone and starts an affair with an office teen boy.
Black Sadi Web Series Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Black Sadi
|Director
|Avinash giri
|Producer
|Rajesh Kushvaha
|Written by/Story
|Vasudev sharma
|Screenplay
|Anjali Jain
|Production Company
|Tulsiyani Movies
Owl Eyes Ent
|Lead Cast
|Kajal tiwari
|Genre
|Crime
Thriller
|Total Episodes
|2
|Country
|India
|Music
|NA
|Cinematographer
|NA
|Releasing Date
|30 March 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|Red Prime
Black Sadi Man Trailer
The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.
Black Sadi Web Series Cast and Details
Where to watch Black Sadi Web Series Officially?
Legally you can download and watch Black Sadi web series on the Red Prime app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.