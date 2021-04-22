LATEST

Black Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Black Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Black(Telugu) is a motion drama film directed by GB Krishna that includes Aadi Saikumar, Darshana Banik within the lead roles and others are Kaushal Manda, Aamani, Vennela Kishore, Shyam Krishna, Vishweshwar Rao, Thagubothu Ramesh, Srinivas Chakravarty. It’s produced by Mahankali Diwakar beneath banner Mahankali Motion pictures. The music of the film consists by Suresh Bobbili. It has a narrative from GB Krishna. Hope the upcoming film might be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead forged.
Black Wiki
Launch Date Upcoming
Style motion drama
Language Telugu
Origin Nation India
Taking pictures Location
Banner/Manufacturing Mahankali Motion pictures
Director GB Krishna
Producer Mahankali diwakar
Music Director Suresh bobbili
Story Writter GB Krishna

