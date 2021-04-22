Black Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Black(Telugu) is a motion drama film directed by GB Krishna that includes Aadi Saikumar, Darshana Banik within the lead roles and others are Kaushal Manda, Aamani, Vennela Kishore, Shyam Krishna, Vishweshwar Rao, Thagubothu Ramesh, Srinivas Chakravarty. It’s produced by Mahankali Diwakar beneath banner Mahankali Motion pictures. The music of the film consists by Suresh Bobbili. It has a narrative from GB Krishna. Hope the upcoming film might be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead forged.
|Black Wiki
|Launch Date
|Upcoming
|Style
|motion drama
|Language
|Telugu
|Origin Nation
|India
|Taking pictures Location
|Banner/Manufacturing
|Mahankali Motion pictures
|Director
|GB Krishna
|Producer
|Mahankali diwakar
|Music Director
|Suresh bobbili
|Story Writter
|GB Krishna
