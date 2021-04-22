Black Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Black Wiki Launch Date Upcoming Style motion drama Language Telugu Origin Nation India Taking pictures Location Banner/Manufacturing Mahankali Motion pictures Director GB Krishna Producer Mahankali diwakar Music Director Suresh bobbili Story Writter GB Krishna

Black(Telugu) is a motion drama film directed by GB Krishna that includes Aadi Saikumar, Darshana Banik within the lead roles and others are Kaushal Manda, Aamani, Vennela Kishore, Shyam Krishna, Vishweshwar Rao, Thagubothu Ramesh, Srinivas Chakravarty. It’s produced by Mahankali Diwakar beneath banner Mahankali Motion pictures. The music of the film consists by Suresh Bobbili. It has a narrative from GB Krishna. Hope the upcoming film might be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead forged.