‘Black Widow’ trailer: How will the Marvel movie impact phase 4? – Film Daily

'Black Widow' trailer: How will the Marvel movie impact phase 4?

'Black Widow' trailer: How will the Marvel movie impact phase 4?

2021 is looking better & better! Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), we’ve already enjoyed some Phase 4 content like WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen as the all-powerful Scarlet Witch alongside her Avenger and deceased-lover Vision (Paul Bettany).

Since WandaVision’s epic season finale, MCU has also introduced another great series on Disney Plus – The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with Captain America’s close friends or “sidekicks” (Gasp!) Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) & Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

Now, the MCU has dropped another great edition to Phase 4 – Black Widow! And though we thought we lost the Avenger, Marvel wants us to know that she’s back and ready to kick some evil a**. Let’s take a look.

Black Widow

The trailer is here! Before Black Widow was the super-assassin we know and love, we get thrown back in time and see Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) return to her family before she jumped off a cliff on Vormir to get the soul stone, save the human race, and defeat Thanos. R.I.P 💔

Thankfully, Marvel cried as much as we did and decided to bring back the Avenger in her very own film. The trailer indicates that the film will be released in theatres by May, however, due to the pandemic, Black Widow has been rescheduled a few times but will officially be released on July 9th, 2021.

According to Marvel, the film will explore Natasha Romanoff’s history as a spy and “confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.” But can she deal with her past and stay true to being an Avenger? Only time will tell.

Phase 4

Marvel is famous for splurging a bunch of series & films and calling them “phases” as they relate to the Marvel comics and end up having a number of crazy connections. For example, Phase 3 of the MCU started with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and ended with Avengers: Endgame to give our heroes the best sendoff they could . . . and what a send off it was!

Now, thanks to Marvel’s incredible cast & crew, Phase 4 has officially started rolling out and has yet to disappoint fans. Besides Phase 4 series like WandaVision & The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, giant Marvel films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternals, and more will be released by March 2022 introducing us to new superheroes, villains, and of course, heartbreaking plot twists!

But where does Black Widow fit in MCU’s phase 4? Well, since it’s a prequel and with a villain like the Taskmaster, we’re going to say the very beginning. According to Den Of Geek, the Black Widow will bring back a well-known Marvel villain – the Taskmaster, who has appeared in Agents of SHIELD, and let’s not forget about his famous “secret villain school” which will hopefully be revealed in the new film.

Black Widow is the spin-off that we’ve waited for since the character’s first on-screen appearance in Iron Man when she was hired to work with another deceased character Tony Stark aka Iron Man 😭.

Introducing, Yelena Belova

Though we’ve heard a lot about Natasha Romanoff’s dodgy past, the film will also focus on her successor Yelena Belova. Screenrant reported that Black Widow will introduce Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) as her old friend or “sister” while they take down Taskmaster and his red room. They might not be related by blood, but we can definitely see some resemblance in those kicka** moves.

In fact, Black Widow’s director Cate Shortland told Empire: “(Kevin Feige) realized that the audience would expect an origin story so, of course, we went in the opposite direction. And we didn’t know how great Florence Pugh would be. We knew she would be great, but we didn’t know how great.”

“Scarlett is so gracious, like, ‘Oh, I’m handing her the baton.’ So it’s going to propel another female storyline” Shortland explained.

Are you ready for the rest of MCU’s Phase 4? Let us know in the comments!

