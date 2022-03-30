Blackcaps vs Netherlands: Will Young ‘incredibly proud’ to finally score maiden international century for New Zealand

But his new position saw young current debut and Central Districts teammate Blair Tickner don his ODI cap, an honor usually reserved for leaders of the Blackcaps hierarchy.

“That was a really special moment,” Young says. “Ever since the Ticks came back from Australia to Hawke’s Bay, he’s been working hard for the Stags.

“He has had opportunities in T20 cricket for the Blackcaps and has done really well there. To make his ODI debut and not too far from home, as his father and fiancé had come to see, and scattered across the country All the families that happened were watching him, I am sure it was indeed a proud moment.

“Giving him his hat was a good way to celebrate him, because we’re good friends.”

Like Young, the 28-year-old ticker seized an opportunity he probably wouldn’t have had if the Blackcaps were stars…