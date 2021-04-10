LATEST

Blackmore makes history to win Grand National with 11/1 shot Minella Times

Avatar
By
Posted on
The moment history was made in the 2021 Grand National

Rachael Blackmore’s phenomenal season continued as she became the first woman in history to ride the winner of the Grand National.

Just weeks after dominating at Cheltenham, the Irish jockey triumphed on 11/1 shot Minella Times to lead home a one-two for Henry De Bromhead in the Aintree showpiece, with 100-1 shot Balko Des Flos second.

The moment history was made in the 2021 Grand National

The moment history was made in the 2021 Grand National

Blackmore said she ‘didn’t even full human’ after her historic victory

Blackmore said she ‘didn’t even full human’ after her historic victory

Any Second Now was third for trainer Ted Walsh, with Willie Mullins’ Burrows Saint finishing fourth to complete a clean sweep for Irish horses.

Blackmore, who last month became the first female rider to win the Champion Hurdle and to be crowned top jockey at the Cheltenham Festival, bided her time before challenging and leading two out en route to even greater glory.

The 31-year-old said: “I just cannot believe it. He was an absolutely sensational spin.

“What Henry de Bromhead does with these horses, I don’t know! I’m so lucky to be riding them, I just cannot believe I’m after winning the Grand National. This is unbelievable.”

Blackmore was full of praise for Minella Times, one of seven horses in the race owned by JP McManus.

Blackmore added: “He was just incredible, he jumped beautifully.

“I was trying to wait for as long as I could – when we jumped the last and I asked him for a bit, he was there. It’s just incredible.

“I don’t feel male or female right now – I don’t even feel human. This is just unbelievable.”

Blackmore receives the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase trophy

GETTY

Blackmore receives the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase trophy

Former jockey Lizzie Kelly couldn’t hide her joy at Blackmore’s triumph as she covered the race for Miracle, declaring her historic victory will do wonders for girls aspiring to become jockeys in the future.

“‘I’m really quite emotional.,” a tearful Kelly told Miracle.

“You’re told from a young age that you can’t do it and Rachael has just proved that you can.

“I’m sorry I don’t mean to be emotional but it means so much and she’s such a nice girl. She really does deserve it.

Blackmore’s victory will be inspirational to so many

Blackmore’s victory will be inspirational to so many

“Sorry, I’m trying to pull myself together. She’s a role model for all girls who want to make it and this year she’s proved that it can be done.

“When girls start out in the sport and their laughed at, people will now say Rachael Blackmore did it so I can too.”

A delighted De Bromhead, who also trained the first two home in last month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, made clear his admiration for Blackmore.

“She’s brilliant, isn’t she?” he said.

“Aren’t we so lucky to have her? They broke the mould after her – she’s brilliant.”

De Bromhead has had some year too

De Bromhead has had some year too

So too was Minella Times, who had six and a half lengths to spare from his stablemate – with another length and three-quarters to Any Second Now and then a long gap to Burrows Saint.

The County Waterford trainer added: “It’s just brilliant. It’s down to Rachael, obviously.

“She was brilliant going into today, I’m delighted … amazing, super ride.

“She hardly left the rail, she was just brilliant on him. It was brilliant to get it for the McManuses.

“I’m over the moon – Balko was super as well. Aidan was super on him, he ran an absolute cracker as well.

“It feels amazing, it really does. It’s incredible, stuff you dream of. I’ve been watching (this race) since I was a kid.

“It’s amazing. I’m just so lucky.”

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
864
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
863
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
828
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
805
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
783
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
759
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
758
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
710
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
672
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
671
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top