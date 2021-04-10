Blackmore makes history to win historic Grand National with 11/1 shot

Rachael Blackmore’s phenomenal season continued as became the first woman in history to win the Grand National with 11/1 shot Minella Times for Henry De Bromhead at Aintree.

The majestic horse found plenty on the long run-in to claim a historic victory over Balko Des Flos.

Balko Des Flos made it a tremendous one-two for the trainer, while Any Second Now was third after being badly hampered early on.

AFP Blackmore won the Grand National with 11/1 shot Minella Times

Blackmore, who last month was the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham – on De Bromhead’s Honeysuckle – bided her time before challenging and leading two out en route to even greater glory at Aintree.

This is a breaking news story. More updates will follow shortly.

