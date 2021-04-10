Blackmore makes history to win historic Grand National with 11/1 shot

Rachael Blackmore’s phenomenal season continued as became the first woman in history to win the Grand National with 11/1 shot Minella Times for Henry De Bromhead at Aintree.
The majestic horse found plenty on the long run-in to claim a historic victory over Balko Des Flos.
Balko Des Flos made it a tremendous one-two for the trainer, while Any Second Now was third after being badly hampered early on.
Blackmore, who last month was the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham – on De Bromhead’s Honeysuckle – bided her time before challenging and leading two out en route to even greater glory at Aintree.
This is a breaking news story. More updates will follow shortly.
