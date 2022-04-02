Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Player Rating – Johnson braces for big win

Nottingham Forest returned to championship action in style with a resounding 4–1 win at Blackpool.

The visitors were leading 3-0 at the break, thanks to a brilliant first half performance. Philip Zinkernagall opened the scoring, before a brilliant quick-fire brace from Brennan Johnson put Forrest in command.

Zinkernagel’s penalty appeal was quickly dropped. But he was on the scoresheet with 11 minutes left when a defiant effort rolled on the goalkeeper.

The Seasiders had some bright moments, but Johnson was ruthless in front of goal. His first attempt was a well-hit first shot into the far corner. And then his second sank …