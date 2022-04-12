Blackpool’s CJ Hamilton may receive Ireland call-up in June as Stephen Kenny considers options

Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton could be in line for a Republic of Ireland call-up in June.

The Seasiders midfielder has been name-checked by Ireland boss Stephen Kenny at a media event promoting a recent League of Ireland show. Hamilton, who was born in England, was later born in Waterford, Ireland, making him eligible for the national team.

There are already some international players including Shayne Lavery, Kenny Dougal and Kevin Stewart representing Northern Ireland, Australia and Jamaica respectively. Hamilton recently started a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers and has been a consistent feature in the team, while Keshi Anderson continues to recover from injury – with Anderson now back in action, game time again may be limited.