Blackstone bought Embassy Industrial Park for Rs.5,250-crore

Global investment firm Blackstone on Monday announced the acquisition of Embassy Industrial Park from Warburg Pincus and a deal with realty firm Embassy Group in a major deal estimated at Rs 5,250 crore, however, the deal value has not been disclosed.

Blackstone ranks among the top 10 business groups in India by total value of assets and will help consolidate the firm’s leading position in transactional office, retail and logistics.

According to sources, the deal will be concluded in two phases. In the first phase, Blackstone is purchasing the Embassy Industrial Park having a portfolio of about 11 million square feet at an enterprise value of around Rs 1,750 crore. Sources said that in the second phase, Blackstone, through its newly acquired firm Embassy Industrial Parks, would buy some land parcels directly from the embassy group, which would include another area of ​​11 million square feet. Sources said the deal would be worth Rs 5,250 crore.

It will cover a total portfolio of up to 22 million square feet. With the deal, Blackstone will own 40 million square feet of warehousing space in India and become the largest owner of warehousing and logistics space in the country. Blackstone is already 18 million square feet. Property consultant Anarock facilitated the acquisition of embassy industrial parks. Blackstone said the embassy industrial park has a 10.6 million sq ft modern Grade A logistics and warehousing property near the urban centers.

