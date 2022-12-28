Blailey takes advantage of the absence of the Moroccan duo and gives Ajaccio points to Angers

Algerian international striker Youssef Blailey led his team, Ajaccio, to beat bottom club Angers 1-0 on Wednesday, in the opening of the 16th round of the French Football League.

Blailey scored the winning goal from a penalty kick that he got himself after a mistake by goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni in the 39th minute.

Ajaccio moved away from the relegation zone by ascending to the fourteenth place with 15 points, awaiting the rest of the matches of this stage, most notably Paris Saint-Germain, the leaders against Strasbourg, Auxerre against Monaco, and Brest with Lyon, after the return of European league competitions after stopping to hold the Qatar World Cup.

Ajaccio added to the wounds of its guest, Angers, with 8 points, who was looking for only his third victory this season, noting that he played the match without his two Moroccan stars, Sofiane Boufal and Azzedine Onahi, who led their country to the semi-finals of the World Football Championship in Qatar.