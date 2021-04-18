Blake Haubeil, K, Ohio State – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

So that you say kickers don’t matter? Inform that to the Chicago Bears, or the Minnesota Vikings, or the 2005 Jets, or the 1996 Chiefs. A lot goes into success on both sides of the ball. However on the finish of the day, generally a easy kick is what solidifies the result for a winner or loser. With this quantity of strain, some kickers generally fall quick. Due to this fact, it’s necessary to spend money on a kicker who’s dependable, correct, and doesn’t shrink within the largest moments. Can Ohio State kicker and NFL Draft prospect Blake Haubeil be that participant?

Blake Haubeil NFL Draft Profile

Place: Kicker

College: Ohio State

Present Yr: Senior

Top: 6’3″

Weight: 230 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Blake Haubeil Scouting Report

Positives: Double-duty kicker with a constant leg. Will get speedy carry on discipline objectives and drives them by way of the uprights.

Follows by way of on discipline objectives and shows a big-time leg. Hit his career-best 55-yard discipline objective with room to spare. Will get respectable dangle time on kickoffs.

Negatives: Doesn’t drive his kickoffs by way of the opponent’s finish zone. Appears to direct kicks now and again, which results in damage.

Evaluation: Haubeil has proven constant progress in his sport, however he’s a greater field-goal kicker than kickoff man. He should enhance the latter to make a roster on the subsequent stage.

Blake Haubeil Participant Profile

It’s by no means a nasty concept to spend money on kickers who’ve the legs to go the space. Haubeil is that form of kicker. His 61-yard discipline objective in highschool stays one of many longest in New York state historical past, and he had the consistency to match. He made 17 of his 22 discipline objective makes an attempt in highschool and solely missed two further factors in 91 tries.

Haubeil’s large leg, mixed along with his relative accuracy, led to curiosity from a few of faculty soccer’s extra prestigious colleges. Haubeil was a three-star recruit within the 2017 recruiting class and was one of many highest-ranked kickers on the board.

Haubeil would have commanded much more curiosity, however it was obvious early on that the Ohio State Buckeyes had been prone to purchase him. He dedicated to the Buckeyes as a junior and maintained that dedication by way of the remainder of his highschool profession.

Blake Haubeil’s profession as an Ohio State kicker

When Haubeil got here to the Buckeyes in 2017, Ohio State already had a beginning kicker in Sean Nuernberger. Nuernberger held the place by way of the 2017 season, changing on 17 of his 21 discipline objective makes an attempt, whereas making all of his further factors. Nuernberger carried the beginning job into the 2018 season. Nonetheless, when he missed two of his first 5 discipline objectives, the job was handed on to Haubeil.

Haubeil went on to see a bigger workload in 2018, making 10 of 13 discipline objective makes an attempt whereas changing on all 37 further factors. He maintained the beginning place in 2019 and had his greatest season but, sending in 13 of 15 discipline objective makes an attempt, on high of 85 further factors.

The Ohio State kicker was poised to complete sturdy in 2020. Sadly, a groin harm compelled him to overlook time within the common season, and a optimistic COVID-19 check prevented him from taking part in within the nationwide championship in opposition to Alabama.

Regardless of his underwhelming end, Haubeil had a strong collegiate profession, and he was one of many higher kickers in faculty soccer at his peak. He made 28 of his 35 profession makes an attempt, and he additionally by no means missed an additional level, dishing in all 146 of his point-after kicks.

Blake Haubeil’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Kickers don’t usually command quite a lot of curiosity on the NFL Draft stage. That’s not prone to change right here. It takes an uncanny stage of consistency to earn a range even on Day 3. That’s a stage that the majority faculty kickers don’t attain. That’s the case with Haubeil. Nonetheless, he has sufficient on his résumé to be chosen in Spherical 6 or 7.

Haubeil might want to enhance on his accuracy from the collegiate stage. He solely transformed at a charge of 80% in faculty. He’ll additionally have to show that he can take kickoffs within the NFL.

Nonetheless, Haubeil’s kicking energy cancels out among the issues surrounding his utility. His 61-yarder in highschool precisely advertises his leg power, and his career-long in faculty (55 yards) was a rocket that might have made it from additional out. Thus, his leg energy implies that he can enhance with kickoffs over time.

Haubeil is unlikely to observe within the steps of Roberto Aguayo or Sebastian Janikowski as early alternatives, however kickers present the perfect worth late. Groups just like the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, or Vikings might need an incentive so as to add a kicker.

Moreover, the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Soccer Group, and Detroit Lions all have expiring kicker contracts in 2022. Even when Haubeil doesn’t get drafted, he ought to get an opportunity to point out off his leg to NFL groups as an undrafted free agent. That’s how loads of kickers get began yr in and yr out.

