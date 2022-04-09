Blake Swan to help shape Russia-Russia AFL conflict

John and Nick Blakey will be a family sub-plot as Sydney and North Melbourne try to recover from AFL losses at the SCG.

John Blakey, a two-time Premiership player for the North, spent several years as a top-class assistant coach at Swans before returning to Arden St last year.

His son Nick has flourished in Sydney since moving into defense last season, impressing with his intercept marking and counter-attack ability.

Kangaroos coach David Noble said John’s knowledge of the Swans was invaluable as they prepare for Saturday’s clash in the wake of a 108-point strike from Brisbane.

“Their earlier relationship with Sydney has given us an insight into how they go about it,” Noble said.