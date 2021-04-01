Blast at the Holi fire in Ranju ki Betiyaan – AuditionForm

Mumbai, 1st April 2021: While Shalu is chanting mantras, Ranju and her daughters are cleaning the whole house for Holi. Lalita decides to pay them for the work that Ranju declines and leaves.

After which, everyone is at the Holi Puja. Shanti Devi asks Ranju to go ahead with the Puja first. Buniya hands over the Puja plate to Ranju and her daughters. The masterminds Buniya, Lucky and Vicky have mixed something which would lead to a blast when the ingredients of Puja are put in the fire. But when Guddu Ji and Lalita are doing the Puja together, it blasts on them. Everyone is stunned looking at this and Shanti Devi makes fun of Lalita and gives her 100rs for her Mu-dikhayi.

Ranju and her daughters then go ahead and do the Puja but nothing happens to them. Lalita is shocked to see this.

– How would Lalita react after this?

Ranju Ki Betiyaan is a heart-touching story of a single mother Ranju and her struggles of raising 4 daughters in a patriarchal society. It delves into the various societal issues faced by single mothers and will witness Ranju empowering herself to raise her four daughters single-handedly to help them achieve their dreams.