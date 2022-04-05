Bleeding and furious against the referee, Ibrahimovic was hot against Bologna!

Zapping Hour Mondial Top 10: Most Profitable Transfers in History

Last night, AC Milan had an opportunity to cement their position as Serie A leaders at home against Bologna (0-0). But the Rossoneri have failed to make a difference and therefore remain more than ever within gun distance of Naples and Inter Milan, who therefore manage to have great deals over the weekend.

A draw where one of the key characters was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who entered the game twenty minutes before the end before falling victim to a spectacular one-on-one clash with Gary Medal. The shock that left the two players covered in blood and forced to end the meeting with a bandage.

Ibrahimovic did not appreciate the time saved

A boiling entry for Zlatan Ibrahimovic who ended the meeting particularly on nerves. Indeed, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, at the end of the game the Bologna players’ time-saving…