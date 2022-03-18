Blizzard Announces Heart of the Sunken City, First Expansion of the Year 2022 – Hearthstone

Discover

In the heart of the sunken city

Hearthstone’s new expansion

Notice to the most intrepid! We mount an underwater expedition to the ancient city of Zin-Azshari. This long-sunken city is home to beautiful scenery and fearsome enemies. Watch out for colossal monsters, shoals of ravenous creatures, and the notorious Nagas. Despite the danger, who knows what mysteries await to be fished out with Dredge? Put on your flippers and don’t forget your snorkel, because we will be visiting soon In the heart of the sunken city.

In the heart of the sunken city will be released worldwide on April 12 and will contain 135 new trading cards! Find here the complete calendar of presentation of the cardsIn the heart of the sunken cityand discover the ones announced today thanks to the catalog of cards. Come back to this page regularly; the list will be updated to include the latest revealed cards!

New minion type: Nagas

Consumed by their lust for power and cursed for eternity, the vengeful Naga are a new type of minion that will appear with the expansion and will permanently join Hearthstone. Spell-focused Nagas minions can grant bonuses based on the number of spells cast while in your hand.

New Keyword: Colossal

The depths harbor gigantic monsters never seen before. These huge creatures are too big to appear on a single map! Minions with the Colossal keyword possess appendages that synergize with their bodies to deliver powerful offenses. These limbs are automatically conjured whenever their body is summoned, even when it hasn’t been played from your hand.

New keyword: Dredging

Hate it when the only card you need is at the very bottom of your deck? Never again ! The new keyword, “Dredge,” lets you look at the bottom three cards in your deck, then choose one to place on top. You can combine these cards with the word Dredge with Azshara’s cards, which place a fearsome “sunken” card at the bottom of your deck. Whether it’s sunken treasure, a cool new legendary, or a well-timed spell, Dredge can help you unearth what you need.

Pre-purchase of In the heart of the sunken city

The megapack In the heart of the sunken city includes 80 Heart of the Sunken City card packs, 5 golden Heart of the Sunken City card packs, 2 random golden Heart of the Sunken City legendary cards, Queen Azshara mage hero skin and the Azshara Card Back, 5 Mercenary Packs, Battleground Perks*, and the new Battleground Strike: Bombardment!

The package In the heart of the sunken city includes 60 Heart of the Sunken City card packs, 2 random Legendary Heart of the Sunken City cards, and the Azshara card back!

* Battleground perks are available for purchase and expire at the end of the Heart of the Sunken City expansion cycle.

Log in to receive the Okani Blademaster for free

We can count on him to counter the spells Where servants of the vile Nagas who destroyed his people. Login to Hearthstone after the release of Update 22.6 to receive the legendary minion Blademaster Okani for free, playable immediately!

Update 22.6, Set Rotation, and a New Year for Hearthstone

Pre-purchases begin today with the release of Update 22.6, but that’s not all! Check out the patch notes here for details on changes to Battlegrounds, Mercenaries Mode, and more! In addition, In the Heart of the Sunken City will be the first set of the year for Hearthstone. Stay tuned for more information on upcoming year’s announcements and core set revamps in the weeks leading up to the release of the Heart of the Sunken City expansion!

We inform you that our announcement will take place later than usual. Over the next 2 weeks, we’ll be revealing all of the submerged treasures from the upcoming Heart of the Sunken City expansion, culminating in a final reveal on April 5, tied to the theme for this new year of Hearthstone. In this latest announcement, we will reveal the name of the next year of Hearthstone, our calendar as well as updates to the foundational set. So get ready, savor the announcements to come, and we’ll see you again in the sunken city!