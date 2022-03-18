LATEST

Blizzard Announces Heart of the Sunken City, First Expansion of the Year 2022 – Hearthstone

Posted on

Discover

In the heart of the sunken city

Hearthstone’s new expansion

Notice to the most intrepid! We mount an underwater expedition to the ancient city of Zin-Azshari. This long-sunken city is home to beautiful scenery and fearsome enemies. Watch out for colossal monsters, shoals of ravenous creatures, and the notorious Nagas. Despite the danger, who knows what mysteries await to be fished out with Dredge? Put on your flippers and don’t forget your snorkel, because we will be visiting soon In the heart of the sunken city.

A new game board on the theme of the sunken city

In the heart of the sunken city will be released worldwide on April 12 and will contain 135 new trading cards! Find here the complete calendar of presentation of the cardsIn the heart of the sunken cityand discover the ones announced today thanks to the catalog of cards. Come back to this page regularly; the list will be updated to include the latest revealed cards!

New minion type: Nagas

Consumed by their lust for power and cursed for eternity, the vengeful Naga are a new type of minion that will appear with the expansion and will permanently join Hearthstone. Spell-focused Nagas minions can grant bonuses based on the number of spells cast while in your hand.

Head over to playhearthstone.com/cards to find out more!Head over to playhearthstone.com/cards to find out more!

New Keyword: Colossal

The depths harbor gigantic monsters never seen before. These huge creatures are too big to appear on a single map! Minions with the Colossal keyword possess appendages that synergize with their bodies to deliver powerful offenses. These limbs are automatically conjured whenever their body is summoned, even when it hasn’t been played from your hand.

Head over to playhearthstone.com/cards to find out more!Head over to playhearthstone.com/cards to find out more!

New keyword: Dredging

Hate it when the only card you need is at the very bottom of your deck? Never again ! The new keyword, “Dredge,” lets you look at the bottom three cards in your deck, then choose one to place on top. You can combine these cards with the word Dredge with Azshara’s cards, which place a fearsome “sunken” card at the bottom of your deck. Whether it’s sunken treasure, a cool new legendary, or a well-timed spell, Dredge can help you unearth what you need.

Head over to playhearthstone.com/cards to find out more!Head over to playhearthstone.com/cards to find out more!

Head over to playhearthstone.com/cards to find out more!Head over to playhearthstone.com/cards to find out more!

Pre-purchase of In the heart of the sunken city

The megapack In the heart of the sunken city includes 80 Heart of the Sunken City card packs, 5 golden Heart of the Sunken City card packs, 2 random golden Heart of the Sunken City legendary cards, Queen Azshara mage hero skin and the Azshara Card Back, 5 Mercenary Packs, Battleground Perks*, and the new Battleground Strike: Bombardment!

The package In the heart of the sunken city includes 60 Heart of the Sunken City card packs, 2 random Legendary Heart of the Sunken City cards, and the Azshara card back!

Préacheter

* Battleground perks are available for purchase and expire at the end of the Heart of the Sunken City expansion cycle.

Log in to receive the Okani Blademaster for free

We can count on him to counter the spells Where servants of the vile Nagas who destroyed his people. Login to Hearthstone after the release of Update 22.6 to receive the legendary minion Blademaster Okani for free, playable immediately!

Head over to playhearthstone.com/cards to find out more!

Update 22.6, Set Rotation, and a New Year for Hearthstone

Pre-purchases begin today with the release of Update 22.6, but that’s not all! Check out the patch notes here for details on changes to Battlegrounds, Mercenaries Mode, and more! In addition, In the Heart of the Sunken City will be the first set of the year for Hearthstone. Stay tuned for more information on upcoming year’s announcements and core set revamps in the weeks leading up to the release of the Heart of the Sunken City expansion!

We inform you that our announcement will take place later than usual. Over the next 2 weeks, we’ll be revealing all of the submerged treasures from the upcoming Heart of the Sunken City expansion, culminating in a final reveal on April 5, tied to the theme for this new year of Hearthstone. In this latest announcement, we will reveal the name of the next year of Hearthstone, our calendar as well as updates to the foundational set. So get ready, savor the announcements to come, and we’ll see you again in the sunken city!

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

642
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
529
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
465
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
442
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
422
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
410
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
395
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
384
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
384
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top