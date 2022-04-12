Blizzard warning in effect; Environment Canada urges you to stock up on supplies – DiscoverEstevan.com

Environment and Climate Change Canada warned Monday that this week’s storm could be the worst blizzard in decades. And as of 4:02 a.m. Tuesday, a Blizzard Warning is officially in effect.

The government agency warns against any travel plans in its statement. Coming from a tornado in southwest Saskatchewan that left some residents without power for several days, the southeastern part of the province could also be hit hard.

“Stock up on essential supplies and medicines now,” read the statement. “There is a possibility of power cuts, especially as rural areas should be prepared for extended outages.”

The blizzard is expected to begin in the southeast Tuesday night and continue through Friday morning.

Environment Canada predicts “widespread…