Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning remains in place as a Colorado low near southeast Sask, southern Manitoba. GX94 Radio

Southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba will see heavy snowfall over the next few days from tonight (Tuesday).

Precise weather meteorologist Phil Spivak says there could be 30-50 cm of snowfall anywhere in those areas, with more in some places.

However, he says that due to strong winds, it will be difficult to estimate snowfall accurately.

Spivak says a total of 30 cm of snow could accumulate in the Yorkton area by the time the storm passes on Friday.

Blizzard warnings are in effect for Minedosa, Shoal Lake, Moosomin, Whitewood, and Rocanville; Winter storm warnings are in place for Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.