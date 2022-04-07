Block says Cash App breach affected 8 million users

Sensitive information for more than eight million users of Cash App Investing — a stock trading app operated by Square payment system owner Block — was exposed when a former employee downloaded a corporate report after leaving the company.

Block exposed data exposure a regulatory filing on Monday, and said it was contacting affected customers.

“Upon discovery, we took steps to address the issue and launched an investigation with the help of a leading forensics firm,” said Block spokeswoman Fiona Lee. “We know how these reports were accessed, and we have notified law enforcement.”

The company said the data exposed only included users of Cash App’s investment product, not the person-to-person payments service, which had about 44 million users.