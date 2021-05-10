Blockchain, Broadband Among Tech Bills on Pause – Techwire.net

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or

Key pieces of tech legislation are still alive but others are being placed in suspension by the statehouse’s two Appropriations committees, which annually push “pause” on many proposed laws with an estimated potential cost of $50,000 or more.

The state Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday placed in suspension a small slate of proposed technology and innovation laws that ran the gamut from water to blockchain to broadband — an issue of special significance as millions of Californians contemplate various degrees of continued remote work and schooling. Among the takeaways:

State Senate Bill 689, from Sen. Bob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, would give state and local governments the option of using blockchain technology, as defined, to issue a certified birth, death or marriage record. The definition used is one already in state code: “a decentralized data system, in which the data stored is mathematically verifiable, that uses distributed ledgers or databases to store specialized data in the permanent order of transactions recorded.” The only addition here is the word “permanent.” Senate Appropriations was expected to hear the bill Monday, but instead put a discussion to next week, reportedly due to “workload constraints.”

The committee considered more than 80 bills Monday. Among those suspended were: