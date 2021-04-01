Blood Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Other Details – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Blood Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Other Details

Bard of blood season 2

If you are looking forward to watching the detective thriller, then the Indian web series Bard of Blood is quite appropriate. The web series is based on a Billal Siddiqui novel, which goes by the same name. Produced and directed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Ribhu Dasgupta respectively, it stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kulhari, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

On 27 September 2019, the web series was released on Netflix, with seven seasons in episode 1. The series’ story emphasis on the X-IWW agent. The release date of Bard of Blood Season 2 will be announced soon.

Blood Season 2 Cast Expectations

The series will feature all the actors from season 1, appearing in season 2. Emraan Hashmi is playing the role of Kabir Anand, Veer Singh, which will be starring Vineet Kumar, Shobhita Dhulipala, Ishaan Khanna. The role of Mulla Khalid will be briefly played by Danish Hussain, Ajay Mahendru by Rahmat Khatib, Kasam Baluchi by Shaman Ahmed. Jaideep Ahlawat will play the role of Tanveer Shehzad, while Rajit Kapoor will be featured as Sadiq Sheikh.

Jannat Mari will star as Kirti Kulhari, Amit Bimrot, Nihar Gupta, Kallroi Taziafetta as Jessica Parker, Soham Shah as Vikramjit. Shishir Sharma will play the role of Arun Joshi and finally Nusrat Bashir will be played by Abhishek Khan.

Expectation plot of Bard of Blood season 2

Kabir is the main character of the story, an ex-agent of RAW who was currently teaching an academy that forced RAW to leave. In addition, there is a return search that goes back by name to get them back.

The Taliban held in Balochistan hold 4 Indian intelligence officers, who form the Indian Educational Branch Section.

Kabir needs the Government of India specifically for this mission, to defend the officers who disclose any evidence. In season 2, we can get a good look at how to save the authorities. Currently it is challenging to mention the exact plot, but yes, something can be quite attractive.

