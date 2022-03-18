Bloody Brothers Review: Jaideep Ahlawa-Zeeshan Ayyub’s powerful acting in boring dark comedy, great on-screen chemistry – Bloody Brothers Review Jaideep Ahlawa Zeeshan Ayyub mind blowing act in series tmov

Bloody Brothers Review: On hearing the name of Bloody Brothers, many thoughts arise in the mind about the series. It seems that the story of the new web show will be the story of two brothers and the feud that ensues between them. But actually it is not so. The new series of Zee5 is quite different and different from what we all thought. Bloody Brothers is a dark comedy web series. Let us know what is special and strange in the series. Why should you watch it and why not?

What is the story of the series

Zee5 is famous for its great and innovative content. This time Zee5 has tried to present something new to the audience in the form of Bloody Brothers. Bloody Brothers is the Hindi version of the British show Guilt (2019). The story of the web show is based on the lives of two brothers, Daljit Grover (Md. Zeeshan Ayub) and Jaggi Grover (Jaideep Ahlawat). Everything is going well in the life of both the brothers, but then an accident brings turmoil in their life. It so happened that one day late in the night, Daljit and Jaggi were coming back home from a wedding reception. An elderly man comes in front of Daljit and Jaggi’s car on a deserted road in Ooty.

An elderly person is killed in a car accident and seeing this, the condition of both the brothers worsens. From here the story takes an interesting turn. In panic, both the brothers do not understand what to do. On the next day, when Daljeet and Jaggi read in the paper that the elderly person had not died of a car accident but due to cancer, they take a sigh of relief. But the story of Bloody Brothers is not as simple as you seem to read. In the life of these brothers, even after everything is right, there is a lot wrong. What a ruckus does the death of an elderly bring in the lives of Daljit and Jaggi. To know this truth you have to watch the series.

How is the acting of the stars?

Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayub are both accomplished actors. Whatever the role. Both the actors are seen mixing their characters and drinking. The same is true in Bloody Brothers as well. It was interesting to see Zeeshan and Jaideep on screen. Apart from Zeeshan, Jaideep, the characters of Maya Alagh, Satish Kaushik and Tina Desai are also commendable. Apart from this, excellent dialogues have also been used in the series in between.

What is the minus point of the show?

There are a total of 6 episodes in Bloody Brothers, but the initial episodes look a bit boring. Or rather, the makers have taken a lot of time to tie the knot in the story. That’s why you have to wait for a while to understand the story. If you consider the series boring till watching the first or second episode, then you can miss out on the interesting twist of the story.

Why watch?

As we have already mentioned that a lot of things have been put together in Bloody Brothers directed by Shaad Ali. Therefore, what is the issue of the series, it is not known clearly. But yes the show is not so boring that it cannot be seen even once. If you are fond of web shows, then you can watch it on time in free time. Apart from this, the fans of Jaideep and Zeeshan should watch this series without thinking. Produced by Bloody Brothers Applause Entertainment.

We were told what to tell. You have to watch the show or not. We leave this to you.