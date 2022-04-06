Bloomfield ‘felt the pressure with the rest of us’

Health workers are thanking Director General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield for her work preventing an ailing health system from falling into a pandemic – and saving lives.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. (source: rnz.co.nz)

rnz.co.nz . by Rowan Quinn

They say they can relate to someone who needs rest.

Bloomfield quits his job in July, leaving the position just 12 months ago after two years of heavy stress.

There are very few civil servants who get such fame.

Read more: Ashley Bloomfield to step down as director general of health in July

For two years he has been a regular in the country’s living rooms, especially in the first lockdown when almost everyone was home tuning in every day to hear the news of the Covid-19 threat.

Emergency doctor and…