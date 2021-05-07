Bloomington Shines as ‘Rising Tech City’ – Inside INdiana Business

LATEST

BLOOMINGTON – The city of Bloomington stood out to judges in the 2021 TechPoint Mira Awards and earned the Rising Tech City Award. Bloomington’s tech culture grows from a deep partnership among The Mill, Bloomington Economic Development Corp., Indiana University and Regional Opportunity Initiatives Inc. Pat East, executive director of The Mill, says the city’s growing tech ecosystem is supported by the Trades District, a certified technology park that was established to spur economic development.

