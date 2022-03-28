Blow Will Smith casts shadow on his Oscar win

In front of a waiting room, in tense silence, he said with tears on his cheeks that he wanted to protect his family, the reputation of the Williams family, and the film’s crew. “In our profession you have to be able to name names, people who say crazy things about you, people who insult you. And then you have to laugh and pretend it’s okay.”

Smith apologized to his fellow nominees and the Oscars, but said nothing about Chris Rock in his acceptance speech. “I hope the Academy invites me next time.”

Soon after the broadcast, the organizers responded. “The Academy rejects violence of any kind. Tonight we celebrate all the winners who deserve appreciation from their peers and film audiences around the world.”

Chris Rock did not appear further at the ceremony. Local media report that they have refused to file a report and therefore the police do not initiate an investigation.