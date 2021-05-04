BLS VS SSCS Live Score Playing XI St. Lucia T10 League Scorecard Leatherbacks Vs Sulphir Match Tips







Another super match of one of the most commendable cricket leagues St Lucia T10 League. Well, this time BLS vs SSCS has been enlisted to execute next in the tournament. This will be the 10th match of the league wherein Babonneau leatherbacks are arriving in a clash with Soufriere Sulphir. This will be the 5th matchday of St Lucia T10 and it will be the third match of the gameday. Both the teams are all prepared for the competition. Get all the further information of the upcoming match including BLS vs SSCS Live Score.

The 10th match of the league of BLS VS SSCS has been determined to play at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. It will start at 12 AM on 5 May 2021, Wednesday. If we talk about the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium considered that it would be favorable to both sides. As it will assist bowlers and batsmen either. The pacers and spinners can take advantage of the pitch. A score above 92 can be assumed in the upcoming match.

League: St Lucia T10 2021

Teams: BLS VS SSCS

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Date & Day: 5 May 2021, Wednesday

Timings: 12 AM

If we concern both the competitors of the contest Soufriere Sulphir is the second strongest team in the league. It is following the table topper with a total of 2 victories out of its 2 matches. It deprived of victory in one of its matches in the 3rd match against that table-toppers Micoud Eagles by 9 wickets.

Soufriere Sulphir Playing XI: Julian Sylvester, Tenancy Hippoltye (wk), Ashely Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Shani Mesmain (c), Bradley Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Wayne Prospere, Kevin Grassie, Jervan Charles, Kervell Prospere.

While coming to Babonneau Leatherbacksis going to face strong competition from its opponent this time. The team is going for its opening match in the league so far. It has to bend over backward to win this match as the opponent is quite strong this time.

Babonneau Leatherbacksis Playing XI: Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (c), Qwaine Henry (wk).

Well, it clearly seems that Soufriere Sulphir holding all the cards. It is considered as one of the top-notched teams of the league. It is going tough one to beat for Babonneau Leatherbacksis. The final result depends on the final performance of both the team. The playing XI can also be changed by the official before the face-off will start. Bookmark Social Telecast for BLS VS SSCS Live Score.