Blue Java Banana is made of ice cream flavor, it is rich in iron.

Eating banana is very beneficial for the body. Bananas contain vitamins, iron and fiber. This sweet and starchy fruit is easily available everywhere. In fact, we consume both raw and ripe forms of banana. When raw, the color of the banana skin is green, which turns yellow as it ripens. But have you ever seen a blue banana? Yes, there is another variety of bananas, which have a blue color and creamy texture, called Blue Java Banana Blue Java Banana.

This new blue java is a hybrid of Musa belabisiana and Musa aquinata. Tham Khai Meng, former Global Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy, shared a few days ago on his Twitter handle about making Blue Java – how no one can ever ask me to plant Blue Java bananas. Incredibly, they taste like ice cream. He also shared pictures of bananas that look very different. He said that it is mainly grown in Southeast Asia. It is very popular in Hawaii and is called ‘Ice Cream Banana’. Let us tell you about the advantages of making Blue Java.

Mix these special things with black pepper, stay away from diseases after eating, anemia means lack of hemoglobin in the body. If you are suffering from anemia then you must eat blue java banana. Actually, banana intake gradually reduces iron deficiency in the body and also improves the problem of anemia. Banana relieves constipation in the stomach. You can have isabgol husk or banana with milk every night at bedtime.

This blue java banana tastes like vanilla ice cream which is breaking the internet curly tales

By doing this, you will get relief from constipation and gas problem in the stomach. Many researches have said that eating bananas relieves stress. Banana contains a protein that makes the body feel relaxed. This is why depression patients get relief whenever they eat bananas. In addition, vitamin B6 found in bananas also maintains blood sugar levels in the body. Banana intake increases the strength of the body by increasing the amount of blood in the body. Regular intake of banana and milk helps to maintain good health and make the body strong.

