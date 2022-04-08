Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians

Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians

With the Blue Jays’ home opener in less than 24 hours, Toronto has started an interesting trade.

The team announced on Thursday that the Blue Jays will send right-handed pitcher Anthony Castro to the Guardians in lieu of outfielder Bradley Zimmer.

Zimmer, a Cleveland first-rounder in 2014, was billed as a top prospect early in his career, but was plagued by injuries and inconsistent play, limiting him to just 263 career games through five seasons. Went.


Read Full News