Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians

With the Blue Jays’ home opener in less than 24 hours, Toronto has started an interesting trade.

The team announced on Thursday that the Blue Jays will send right-handed pitcher Anthony Castro to the Guardians in lieu of outfielder Bradley Zimmer.

Zimmer, a Cleveland first-rounder in 2014, was billed as a top prospect early in his career, but was plagued by injuries and inconsistent play, limiting him to just 263 career games through five seasons. Went.

The 26-year-old Castro showed some good breaking stuff from the Blue Jays’ bullpen in 2021, finishing with 4.74 ERA in 24.2 innings. He was on the Bisons Triple A roster at the time of the trade.

Despite Zimmer’s career .658 OPS, there’s a lot to like on the Blue Jays’ end of the deal. Zimmer a…