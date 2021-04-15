LATEST

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez diagnosed with coronavirus

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez of  Cotui, Dominican Miracle has examined constructive for coronavirus in keeping with Shi Davidi of Rogers Sportsnet. Consequently, Hernandez shall be out for the subsequent 10 days at the very least.

The Blue Jays are beginning their season in Dunedin, FL, and are anticipated to maneuver to Buffalo, NY, later within the yr. Sarcastically, the explanation why the Blue Jays are unable to play in Toronto in the meanwhile is expounded to the reason for Henandez’s illness. The Canadian-United States border stays closed as a result of pandemic. There are at present 83,142 lively circumstances in Canada, and there have been 23,500 deaths. Sadly for the Blue Jays, the state of Florida continues to have big coronavirus numbers. Within the state alone there have been 430, 427 circumstances and 34,245 deaths.

The place the Blue Jays are quickly to maneuver is in a state which continues to have excessive coronavirus numbers too. New York has 634,222 lively circumstances and 51,663 deaths.

Previous to Hernandez’s constructive analysis, he was batting solely .207 with one residence run and two runs batted in. Hernandez additionally had three runs scored, six hits, 9 complete bases, a .207 on base proportion, and .310 slugging proportion. Rather a lot was anticipated from Hernandez in 2021 after he gained the American League Silver Slugger Award final yr.

Hernandez is just not the one Blue Jays outfielder that has had points to start out the season. George Springer has not performed in any respect due to accidents to his indirect and quad.

As a result of accidents of Hernandez and Springer, sudden taking part in time has been given to Josh Palacios of Brooklyn, NY, who has been marvelous. In 5 video games and 16 at bats, Palacios is batting .375 with 5 runs scored, six hits, and three runs batted in. Count on Palacios to proceed to obtain extra taking part in time this weekend as Toronto has a 4 recreation collection in Kansas Metropolis.

