Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker arrested, charged with DUI in Florida: Sheriff’s Office – Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was arrested Friday for driving under the influence in Florida.

A copy of the affidavit from Pinella’s county sheriff’s office obtained by Global News shows Walker was arrested just after 12 a.m. Friday.

The document alleges that Walker was spotted by radar moving at 82 mph in an area of ​​45 mph.

The affidavit said officers contacted Walker, who reportedly “showed signs of impairment”, that his breath had a “strong smell of alcoholic beverages” and that he had “glassy eyes”.

According to the affidavit, Walker “later admitted to drinking four beers at a bar/dining facility.”

