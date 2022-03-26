Blue Jays Pitching Coach Pete Walker Arrested For DUI, Club Confirms

Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was arrested Friday morning for driving under the influence, the organization confirmed.

According to Pinellas County court documents, Walker was arrested just after 2 a.m. The 52-year-old was reportedly driving at a speed of 82 mph in a 45 mph zone, For WFLA. The arrest took place near the Blue Jays Spring Training Complex in Dunedin, Fla.

Walker, who was released on a $500 bond, will speak after Saturday’s match against the Yankees.

