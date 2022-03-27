Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was charged with driving under the influence in Pinellas County, Fla., the team confirmed.

The Blue Jays said Walker would discuss his arrest after Saturday’s spring training game against the New York Yankees in Tampa, Fla.

According to the arrest affidavit, USA Today said Walker was arrested early Friday after he was seen traveling at 82 mph (132 kph) in a 45-mph (72-kph) zone Was. According to the report, Walker “showed signs of damage” which included “glassy eyes” and a “strong smell” on his breath.

He posted a US$500 bond and was released later on Friday morning.