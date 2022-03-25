Blue Jays send Randal Grichuk to Rockies for Raimel Tapia in exchange of outfielders

Center-fielder Randall Grichuk was traded by the Toronto Blue Jays to the Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto got left-fielder Raimel Tapia and potential Adrian Pinto in return, the Blue Jays have confirmed.

US$9.7 million in cash was also remitted by Toronto to Colorado.

“Tapia is exciting. She’s extremely talented,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins told reporters at the team’s Spring Training facility in Dunedin, Fla. “There’s a lot of tools, a lot to like about how he complements us, that’s the contact ability, the defensive ability, the run tool.”

Starting the season healthy with George Springer and the Blue Jays’ presumptive starter at the center, Grichuk became expendable. Springer injured his quadriceps in spring training last year and…