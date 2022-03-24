Blue Jays trade Randal Grichuk to Rockies for Raimel Tapia, prospect Adrian Pinto

Dunedin, Fla. – Center-fielder Randall Grichuk was traded by the Toronto Blue Jays to the Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon. Toronto got left-fielder Raimel Tapia and potential Adrian Pinto in return, the Blue Jays have confirmed.

Toronto also remitted US$9.7 million in cash to Colorado.

Starting the season healthy with George Springer and the Blue Jays’ presumptive starter at the center, Grichuk had become expendable. Springer injured his quadriceps in spring training last year and missed the first 23 games…