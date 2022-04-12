Blue Jays vs Yankees – Game Recap – April 11, 2022

NEW YORK — — Greeted by the Boos at Yankee Stadium, George Springer responds with the racket he and his Toronto Blue Jays set out to make.

Springer hit a go-forward, a two-run homer and an RBI double, and the Blue Jays made three dazzling defensive plays to beat New York 3-0 on Monday night.

Toronto are set for a 3-1 start after being knocked out of the playoffs last year despite a 91-71 record.

“I think the world is probably a little behind what we thought, but we’ve always been confident of what we can do,” said shortstop Bo Bichette. “We know we had the ability to make some noise internally for a few years. Obviously, we didn’t. But I think this is the first year people are kind of on board.”

Bichette made two great plays, Teoskar Hernandez made a brilliant catch…