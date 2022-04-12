Blue Jays vs Yankees Picks and Odds: Fresh Arms Calm Big Bats in Manoaah, Bronx

The Toronto Blue Jays hit the road to face the New York Yankees for their first divisional matchup after a chaotic opening series against Texas.

Pregame legend: This is the Blue Jays’ first opportunity to make their mark in the race to the AL East and test their ability against a playoff-quality opponent who can be neck-and-neck with the entire year. Both teams played two-three games each in their season-opening series, each failing to complete a sweep with a loss on Sunday.

Here are our best Blue Jays vs. Yankees picks for the April 11 performance in the Bronx.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Picks Overview