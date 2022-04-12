Blue Jays vs Yankees prop picks: Alec Manoah piles up punchouts at the start of the season

The Toronto Blue Jays’ deepest perceived position group was disappointing in the opening weekend, as the team’s opening pitching was cornered by the Texas Rangers. Alec Manoah is expected to start his season on Monday against the New York Yankees.

Pregame legend: The Blue Jays’ first series of the season combined three Toronto starts for 13.50 ERAs on 8.2 innings (both final in MLB). Now Manoah takes the mound at Yankee Stadium, a venue where he found success in limited action during his rookie season.

Take a look at our best Blue Jays vs. Yankees prop picks for April 11th.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Prop Picks Overview