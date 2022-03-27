Blues Player Rating vs Highlanders

A prime start followed by 40 more oranges and some individual talent was enough for the Blues to seal a 32-25 win over the Highlanders this afternoon.

A late flurry of points from the Highlanders for a stunning finish at Forsythe Barr, but the visitors held firm to secure back-to-back victories over the Southerners.

Here’s how the Blues rated:

1. Ofa Tungfasi – 6/10

To make sure his back was working with the ball clean from his set piece, rock solid in scrum and cut his way down to punish anyone foolishly.

2. Kurt Eklund – 4/10

His habit of overhandling the bullet was put to rest as the Highlanders made a more concerted effort to secure their ball. There were also some off throws in the usually reliable feeder of the line-out.