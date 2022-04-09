Blues Player Ratings vs Chiefs

5:04 am, 09 April 2022

The Blues face their close neighbors the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday for Super Rugby Pacific.

In a rematch a few weeks earlier, when the Blues ran away with victory in Auckland, the Blues scored first in the Battle of Bombay. The away side took a 13-point lead before being forced to defend their line against a determined dominant side late in the second half.

Despite receiving back-to-back yellow cards, the Blues drove their rivals long enough to go into the shade, without allowing the Chiefs to score a point, thanks to a spectacular effort-saving tackle by Ofa Tungfasi. Thank you.