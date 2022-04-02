Blues Player Ratings vs. Moana Pacifica

3:48 am, 02 April 2022

The Blues registered back-to-back wins over Moana Pacifica at the end of the week, beating their cross-town rivals 46-16 at Eden Park on Saturday.

Here’s how they rated:

1. Alex Hodgman – 7

Corey Evans showed some attacking skills to break the line in the lead and take an offload away to Finlay Christie. Scrum delivered well on time. Got out in the 52nd minute.

2. Kurt Eklund – 8

There was rock of a mighty blues front row that acquitted itself well in scrum time. At the start of the second half, Christian Lillee’Fano picked up a pass. A well-attempted throw was thrown from behind a rolling maul near the end of the first half, and did the same on the other side of the break. Kicked off his game with the third Rolling Maul try, became…