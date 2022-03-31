Blues vs Canucks – Game Recap – March 30, 2022

Vancouver, British Columbia — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues beat Vancouver 4-3 on Wednesday night, further reducing the Canucks’ lackluster playoff hopes.

Nick Lady, Robert Thomas and Nathan Walker also scored for the Blues (37-20-9). David Perron added two assistants.

“It was a good game all around,” Perron said. “I don’t know how they feel there, but they took it to us very well.

“I also thought that we tend to play our game more the way we want to be successful, and sometimes it felt like four lines were going one after the other, to get it right. She was there, and it was great.”

Elias Petersen scored twice for the Canucks (32-28-9), playing his fifth game in eight nights. Alex…