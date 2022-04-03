Blunt Leeds United bailed out by credit in the bank, while Joe Gellhardt’s streak continues – Beren Krauss

Gellhart’s Beginning is Coming

Joe Gellhardt is stuck at two Leeds United for what feels like an eternity. No matter how much he has impressed off the bench, week after week, there is always something going on between him and the starting line-up.

Marcelo Bielsa was never one to bang the Gelhardt drums too hard. The Argentine was always happy to acknowledge the quality of the teenager, but for fear of building that pressure on the young shoulders, stopped elevating his role or importance with words.

If the start under Bayelsa was through need and injuries to others, then for all his praise for Jesse Marsh, how important Gellhart is to this team, he has yet to be given a start and will not start at noon on Saturday. The baffling continued at 2 o’clock. Late winner after…