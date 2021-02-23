BMTC bus pass through step guide to apply and register online, application form [email protected]
The people of the country are slowly recovering from the recent epidemic across the country. Most schools and colleges are reopening with strict guidelines. BTMC Bangalore Metro Transport Corporation has announced that it will soon start BMTC services in Electronic City Bangalore. It has also been announced that students can use the previous year’s bus pass.
Visit our latest article: Karnataka LMS Scheme
However, BMTC has announced that students can apply for bus pass online on the portal mybmtc.karnataka.gov.in.
Please visit our article: Karnataka Vidyagama Yojana
Bmtc bus pass
This article explains the online process to apply for BMTC bus pass, list of services, online registration, application form 2021 on the official portal.
Bmtc online service list 2021
Apart from the student pass, BMTC Karnataka provides various online services on the BMTC portal, as shown below.
- Vayu Vajra Booking (Airport Services)
- Sahayahasta Pass
- BMTC student bus pass
- Other pass
- Quit management services
- Employee general transfer
- Recruitment
Step by step guide to apply for BMTC bus pass @ mybmtc.karnataka.gov.in
Let’s see the online process to apply for BMTC Bus Pass online on the official portal of Karnataka BMTC.
- Visit the official portal of Karnataka BMTC.
- It takes the online user to the home page.
- Click on the student bus pass 2021 On the home page.
- It then redirects the online user to the following page.
- Click on Apply for a new student pass.
- After this, the online registration form opens below.
Bmtc student pass online application form 2021
- Admission / Select college admission number, student name, father’s name, caste, type of institute, name of institution, address of student, course, semester.
- Enter / Email ID, Date of Birth, Gender, Mother’s Name, RD Number (Mandatory for SC / ST students), Institute Address, Pin Code, Year, Mobile Number and Aadhaar Number.
- Enter the fee amount.
- Enter the details of the travel route from the stop and select from the drop-down Via 1 to Via 2 stop.
- In the documents section, applicants upload the photo, Aadhaar card, school / college fee receipt.
- Click on the Terms and Conditions check box.
- Click Send OTP.
- It then generates the OTP on your registered mobile number.
- Copy and enter the OTP in the corresponding fields on the web page.
- It verifies the OTP and continues the process with online bus pass payment.
- Download and print the application form and fee receipt for future reference.
Download MyBMTC Mobile App
Watch us the step by step procedure to download the MyBMTC mobile app from Google Play Store on your mobile.
- Go and visit the Play Store on your mobile.
- Enter MyBMTC App In the search box.
- It then displays relevant results and application details on the new page.
- Click install below the app.
- It then downloads and installs the app on your mobile device.
- Applicants can open the downloaded app on their mobile and enjoy the services of MyBMTC.
Please visit our article: Land Records Karnataka
Quick Links
BMTC Transport Services Official Website
Know:
BMTC Central Office,
KH Road,
Shantinagar,
Bangalore – 560027
Helpline Number: 080 22483777
BMTC Bus Pass Online FAQ
Who are eligible to apply for BMTC Bus Pass online on BMTC portal?
Students who are following their undergraduate, post graduation, PhD and related courses are eligible to apply for BMTC bus pass on the official website.
Do applicants have any facility to apply for BMTC bus pass in offline mode?
Yes, applicants can apply for BMTC bus pass offline at BMTC bus depot.
I want to download BMTC bus services online on the portal. Can I download it from the official portal of BMTC?
Applicants can download the BMTC bus service stations with the address on the official portal.
Can I avail BMTC services using mobile application online?
Applicants can download the BMTC app from the Play Store and the MyBMTC app.