BMTC bus pass through step guide to apply and register online, application form

The people of the country are slowly recovering from the recent epidemic across the country. Most schools and colleges are reopening with strict guidelines. BTMC Bangalore Metro Transport Corporation has announced that it will soon start BMTC services in Electronic City Bangalore. It has also been announced that students can use the previous year’s bus pass.

However, BMTC has announced that students can apply for bus pass online on the portal mybmtc.karnataka.gov.in.

Bmtc bus pass

This article explains the online process to apply for BMTC bus pass, list of services, online registration, application form 2021 on the official portal.

Bmtc online service list 2021

Apart from the student pass, BMTC Karnataka provides various online services on the BMTC portal, as shown below.

Vayu Vajra Booking (Airport Services)

Sahayahasta Pass

BMTC student bus pass

Other pass

Quit management services

Employee general transfer

Recruitment

Step by step guide to apply for BMTC bus pass @ mybmtc.karnataka.gov.in

Let’s see the online process to apply for BMTC Bus Pass online on the official portal of Karnataka BMTC.

Visit the official portal of Karnataka BMTC.

It takes the online user to the home page.

Click on the student bus pass 2021 On the home page.

On the home page. It then redirects the online user to the following page.

Click on Apply for a new student pass.

After this, the online registration form opens below.

Bmtc student pass online application form 2021

Admission / Select college admission number, student name, father’s name, caste, type of institute, name of institution, address of student, course, semester.

Enter / Email ID, Date of Birth, Gender, Mother’s Name, RD Number (Mandatory for SC / ST students), Institute Address, Pin Code, Year, Mobile Number and Aadhaar Number.

Enter the fee amount.

Enter the details of the travel route from the stop and select from the drop-down Via 1 to Via 2 stop.

In the documents section, applicants upload the photo, Aadhaar card, school / college fee receipt.

Click on the Terms and Conditions check box.

Click Send OTP.

It then generates the OTP on your registered mobile number.

Copy and enter the OTP in the corresponding fields on the web page.

It verifies the OTP and continues the process with online bus pass payment.

Download and print the application form and fee receipt for future reference.

Download MyBMTC Mobile App

Watch us the step by step procedure to download the MyBMTC mobile app from Google Play Store on your mobile.

Go and visit the Play Store on your mobile.

Enter MyBMTC App In the search box.

It then displays relevant results and application details on the new page.

Click install below the app.

It then downloads and installs the app on your mobile device.

Applicants can open the downloaded app on their mobile and enjoy the services of MyBMTC.

BMTC Transport Services Official Website

Know:

BMTC Central Office,

KH Road,

Shantinagar,

Bangalore – 560027

Helpline Number: 080 22483777

