BMW 6 Series GT Launched Price in India Specification Features Mileage Interior Images

The Ground Turismo BMW 6 series is all set to launch in India. The six series GT will available in three variants the 620ds luxury line, the 630d M-Sport in diesel, and the 630i M-Sport that stands smart in the latest version of sporty than ever before the contours at the front are new with a wider front grille both from the side as well as stretch more downwards a fresh take on the design of the LED headlights which come as standard also help the face. The BMW laser light that is on the M-sport variants non-dazzling high beam up to 650 meters precise road illumination and intricate blue inlay stand out to the discerning eyes drls double up as turn indicators while the units also get cornering functionality in all variants.

The exterior is these air intakes on the front bumper which are split into three segments designed to bring down turbulence around the wheel arches. The roofline gently and typically tapers to meet the rest of the body. The instrument cluster and main display units are 12.3-inches with a large font size with the high gloss black finish and board trim on the dash and overall quality of leather upholstery and stitching all around ambient lights with LED illuminations. BMW 6 Series GT has a 10.25-inch screen where you can use screen mirroring and a nice vivid screen to watch a movie.

There will be comfortable recliner seats where you get some space to put beverages. The BMW 6 Series diesel 620d luxury line gets a 2-litre engine with 190 horsepower and 400-newton meters of torque the 630dm sport has a 3-litre engine with 265 horsepower and 620-newton meters of torque. There is a 2-litre motor with 190 horsepower and 400-newton meters of torque. The M-sport diesel is a rage to drive but the petrol M-Sport is no shirker either BMW claims 100 kilometres per hour comes up in just 6.5 seconds and the transmission is buttery smooth with an

8-speed Steptronic transmission working overtime to ensure performance with comfortable self-levelling sir suspension on both axis further helps matters while the dedicated button to control ride height is a plus drive modes include sport comfort and eco among others and the 19-inch wheels grip the road really well ideally though there could have been a bit more feedback from the steering which is not what often mentioned in a BMW car overall the 6 series GT isn’t just a driver’s delight opulence for the occupants as well. To know more about this article stay connected to us.