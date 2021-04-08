BMW 6 Series On Road Price In India Mileage Interior Full Features Specs & Images

BMW, one of the topmost car manufacturing brands has already done the virtual launching of its new BMW 6 Series in the Indian Market on 8th April 2021, that is, today. This information has been announced on the official Twitter handle of BMW India by Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group, India. With the changing demand in the market, BMW has launched this new 6 series in three different engine variants in order to give the rider sheer driving pleasure. The pre-booking of this brand new model has already started at Rs. 1.5 lakh and the riders can book the car online till 30th April 2021. The new 6 series offers spaciousness just like an SUV, comfort, advanced functions, and classy design.

This starting ex-showroom price of this series of the new 6 series is INR 67.90 lakh. As mentioned earlier, the car will be available in three different variants. The first variant in this series is, “BMW 630i M sport”, which is a petrol variant, a new addition in the 6 series. The ex-showroom price of this variant is INR 67.80 lakh. The second variant in this series is, “BMW 620d Luxury Line”. The ex-showroom price of this variant in India is INR 68.90 lakh, while the third variant in the series is, “BMW 630d M Sport”. The ex-showroom price of this variant is INR 77.90 lakh.

The petrol variant in the new 6 series is a new addition. The company has used a 2-litre unit inline BMW Twin Power Turbo 4 cylinder engine which gives a maximum horsepower of 258hp and gives a torque peak of 400Nm along with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic sports transmission which allows shifting between manual and automatic transmission. This variant can cover a distance from 0kmph to 100kmph in 6.5 sec. The 630i M sport also comes with six driving modes, Comfort, comfort +, Sport, Sport Plus, Adaptive, and Eco pro. The other two variants, “BMW 620d Luxury Line” and “BMW 630d M sport” are diesel variants of the new 6 series.

The former one comes with a 4-cylindrical inline 2.0 BMW twin power turbo diesel motor that gives a maximum horsepower of 190hp and a peak torque of 400 Nm and also comes with an 8- speed auto Steptronic transmission and can cover a distance from 0 to 100kmph in 7.9 sec. While the third variant, “630d M sport”, comes with a 6- cylindrical inline 3.0-litre diesel motor Twinpower turbo that produces a maximum power of 256hp and a peak torque of 620Hm. This variant too comes with an 8- speed automatic Steptronic sports transmission and can also cover the distance from 0 to 100kmph in 6.1 seconds. Both the diesel variants models come with 5 driving modes, Comfort, Comfort +, Sport, Adaptive and Eco Pro. We will keep you updated, till then, stay tuned with us.