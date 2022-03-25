BNY Mellon Fund Services fined €10.78m over regulatory breaches

The Central Bank has fined BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) DAC €10.78 million and reprimanded the company for a long series of regulatory violations related to the outsourcing of fund administration activities.

It is the largest monetary penalty ever imposed on a fund service provider in Ireland and one of the largest ever issued by a Central Bank.

The regulator said an “aggravating factor” was involved in the case because this Irish subsidiary of the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had failed to take remedial action when breaches were identified and had repeatedly failed to meet exposure. ..