BNY Mellon Fund Services fined nearly €11m by the Central Bank for regulatory breaches

The Central Bank has fined BNY Mellon Fund Services approximately €11m for 16 regulatory breaches, the largest monetary fine ever imposed on a fund service provider in Ireland.

A serious factor that led to the €10.78m fine was that BNY Mellon failed to address these conduct violations when he was approached by the Central Bank to do so.

The breaches by BNY Mellon include failures to implement an adequate outsourcing governance framework to fund its activities. It also did not comply with its regulatory obligations regarding outsourcing.

“The investigation into the BNY DAC found systemic weaknesses in its entire outsourcing structure. Despite the intervention of the Central Bank over many years, the BNY DAC has repeatedly failed to address these deficiencies,”…

