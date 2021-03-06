Bo Jackson Ran Fastest 40-Yard Dash Hour, According to Leaked Report

Whoever saw Bo jackson Play and the rest of us who live strictly through it Jaw dropping highlights, It is no secret of Bessemer’s pride, Alabama was once a generation athlete. Apart from LeBron James in the NBA or Mike Trout in Major League Baseball, there are not many athletes who are able to make everyone around them like amateurs. When it came to Vincent Edward Jackson, he was miles ahead of his peers.

On the baseball diamond, Jackson concluded. Being a full-time MLB player, Jackson had a true passion, demonstrating transit speed and power in one Four year stretch When he hit 107 home runs, hit 304 RBIs, and stole 78 bases. On the gridiron, Jackson was a lead in a part-time role. Everyone returning since NFL merger with at least 500 carries Jackson’s 5.40 yards per rush ranks first all-time.







It should come as no Surprise Before Jackson, who entered the 1986 NFL Draft, was the 1985 Heisman Trophy winner and twice unanimous from the US Auburn tigers Being No. 1 overall was a lock. There was a crazy story of deception Not everything changed, Jackson, who ended up as the top pick of that ’86 draft, may have played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay chose to pursue baseball before forfeiting their draft rights, and the Los Angeles Raiders ranked them 183rd overall in the 1987 NFL Draft.

You know what happened next.

In today’s game, NFL Scouting Combine Puts a microscope on everything in Indianapolis. From peculiar interviews to questions Hand size measuringNothing is off limits with millions of dollars on the line. Draft experts like Todd McShay and Mel Keeper Jr. sift through the data to dissect hundreds of draft-eligible players, but some jump off the page.

When it came to Bo Jackson, his talent was evident.

Bo Jackson’s NFL Draft Report

An explicit scouting report by Jackson recently surfaced online. It was written by a San Francisco 49ers scout named Tony Rezano and was written in December 1985, shortly before Jackson’s record-setting end of college football last year. It argues for how great he will be in aligning Jackson with some of the biggest backs in NFL history.

“To be the top player for all super specials has ever come out of college including Herschel Walker and OJ [Simpson] And all the other great backs (Jim Brown, etc.) “ “A Super Producer.” I am in awe of his achievements as a football player and baseball player. Sports have the physical ability to do anything and become champions. A rare gift

Jackson checked all the boxes – he was awarded nine out of 10 points in almost every category under “playing specifics”, probably because giving him a perfect score led to the phrase “nobody’s right.”

However, at 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds, a particular number is the highest – under “Speed”, Jackson’s 40-yard dash time of 4.12 seconds equals the fastest humans on the planet.

Bo Jackson 40 Time

Jackson once said During one ESPN The interview That he actually runs a 4.13 40-yard dash in college, which sounds like another Bo Jackson myth you can’t help but believe is true.

“I was on my way to track the practice, and they had aligned there – there should have been 20 or 30 people there – and we were walking in. And the coach says, ‘Hey Bo, we got here from all over the country We’ve got a group of scouts and we’ve got a little combination here, and they’re timing for 40 people. Why don’t you come in at 40 and run for them? ‘”

This gave some reassurance for Bo, who was on his way to workout with former Olympic runner Harvey Glance, but eventually, he decided to run.

“I ran my first 40, and about five yards from the finish line, I kind of let go and hustled through the bus, and I drove a 4.3. As I was walking back, my coach walked towards me. It is going on. They said, “Hey, why don’t you run 40 and give these people what they want.” So I said, ‘Okay. But you opened the back door,’ because they only had 10 to 15 yards when you stopped once before crossing the line … So I got down, and all. Something was done electronically, and I didn’t know the track exercises I’d run until then. And some people who had stopwatches put me in a 3.9 or 4-flat with a stopwatch, but the electronic timer got me to 4.13.

for reference Fastest 40-yard dash at NFL Combine since 2006 NCAA wide receiver was John Ross, who ran a 4.22 in 2017 and held a 40-yard dash record. He is followed by Chris Johnson (4.24), Drew Archer (4.26), and Markies Goodwin (4.27).

During a Super Bowl party in 2019, Tech record holder Usain Bolt Matched 40 times despite wearing spikes. Let’s repeat that another way: Bo Jackson was faster than the fastest man in the world.

Usain Bolt’s 40-Yard Dash

Bo Jackson’s urban legends are never out of date, but this one, it seems, is a myth. He may indeed be the greatest athlete ever.

This post was originally published on March 10, 2020.