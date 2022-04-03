Boat Race 2022: What time is it and how to watch

Two years later, the country’s most awaited annual boat Race returns to Thames River.

as universities oxford And the Cambridges fought to champion the tradition that is now in its 167th year.

boat Race Catching the two teams face to face sees thousands flock to the banks of the River Thames and after a forced break from the pandemic, some of the biggest crowds are expected so far this year.

This year could also make history if Oxford wins, Cambridge has won the last four years for the women and three years for the men’s race.

Whether you’re planning on heading downstairs to watch the main event or just staying in the comfort of your own home, we have everything you need to know.

How to watch, route, and what time to run…