Bob Costas will host a new interview show on HBO

HBO introduced on Friday that Bob Costas could be internet hosting a brand new interview present for the community.

Again on the File with Bob Costas premieres this spring, and can air 4 episodes a yr. It will likely be an interview-centric present, and also will embody each roundtable discussions and commentary segments from Costas.

The sequence, which can air 4 episodes annually, might be pushed by in-depth interviews with the largest names in sports activities, leisure and standard tradition, and discussions led by Costas that can deal with right now’s most topical sports activities points. […] Every episode of the sequence will function prolonged conversations with the largest names in sports activities, from present-day superstars to legends of the previous to commissioners and different newsmakers from the sports activities panorama; roundtable discussions with compelling figures from the sports activities world and past; and signature commentaries from Costas himself that seize his distinctive voice and standpoint.

Again on the File will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max. Costas will proceed in his roles with MLB Community and CNN. He presumably won’t be opening a Twitter account any day quickly.

Beforehand, Costas hosted On the File with Bob Costas on HBO. After 4 seasons, it was retooled into Costas Now, which ran for 3 extra seasons.

Costas had a close to 4 decade run at NBC come to an finish in 2018. A few of his commentary segments on Sunday Night time Soccer, which regularly didn’t stick with sports activities, inevitably generated controversy and rubbed some individuals the fallacious method.