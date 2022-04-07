As AMC Begins Sixth and Final Season better call Saul This month, the network already plans to be in business with star Bob Odenkirk.

Cable network is developing a series adaptation of Richard Rousseau’s novel straight man Odenkirk to star as William Henry Devereaux, Jr., the unlikely chair of the English department at a badly under-funded college in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt.

AMC has ordered the script for the project, and if Greenlight, 2023 is eyeing Dhanush.

The project comes from Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, who are adapting the book and will serve as co-showrunners.

Zelman Was HBO’s Supervising Producer silicon Valley and a co-executive producer on series including Netflix Blood and AMC Strike, He has also worked on this…